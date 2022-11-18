Barak Valley bandh over unemployment, harassment of Bengalis in Meghalaya

Silchar, Nov 18: Following a 12-hour Barak bandh called by Barak Democratic Front (BDF), the streets in Silchar wore a deserted look with a few vehicles plying on the road.

The bandh was called in protest against the deprivation of unemployed youths of the valley in the recruitment process of the Class III and IV posts. The bandh was also called to protest against the harassment of Bengalis in Meghalaya.

Several organisations have extended their support to the bandh called by BDF on Friday.

Earlier, Cachar Police and the district administration has issued a notice to refrain from the bandh and issued a caveat that any damage to public property would invite stern legal action against the organisers.

However, the organisers maintained that it is their democratic right. As per sources, so far the bandh is peaceful, and no picketers were present on the streets of Silchar.