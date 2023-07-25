Barak student body raises concern on safety of women

Silchar, July 25: At time when the Director General of Police, Assam GP Singh is on a visit to Barak Valley to assess the crime situation and asked the district police to act in a steadfast manner on the recent instances of crimes in Cachar, student organisation All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association (ACKHSA) has raised serious concerns on the safety of women in southern Assam.

Talking to media persons, members of the student association have raised demands to encounter the accused person(s) as a befitting punishment to the accused of the brutal murder of a young girl from Silchar.

They also highlighted the lack of facilities including no CCTV cameras in Silchar, inadequate and poorly illuminated street lights which lead to public woes and worries.

“Besides encounter to accused of rape and killing, proper steps must be taken to install street lights and close circuit television cameras (with proper night vision facilities) be installed across the town,” the members echoed.

On the other hand, Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, the chief adviser to the student body said the horrific incident of the alleged killing of the young girl has brought to the fore the insecurities girls and women face in this part of the state.

“The family of the deceased must be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and we also demand honorable Chief Minister’s intervention on the issue of security of women here,” the student leader said.