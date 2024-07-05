Bank fraudsters goes underground after looting lakhs in Jorhat

Jorhat, Jul 5: Tension erupts among customers after the employees and officers of a bank fled after looting them in Jorhat district of Assam.

As per sources, Yess Money Digital (Nidhi Bank) opened a branch in Pulibor, Jorhat on April 17 and took deposits from various customers.



But what shocked the customers was the employees and officers disappearance after collecting their hard-earned money.



A section of the customers deposited the money in the bank in the hope of getting a loan of Rs 1 lakh.



Top officials, including CEO Banamali Hazarika, Navajyoti Payeng, Jagannath Pegu, Prasenjit Narah, and Goutam Kalita, have allegedly managed to go underground.



Proper investigation have been demanded by the customers in connection with the matter.