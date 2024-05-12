Bangladeshi national swims across Kushiyara river to enter Karimganj

Karimganj, May 12: A Bangladeshi national was held by the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Cherakuri, Karimganj district, on Saturday after he entered the Indian Territory by swimming across the Kushiyara River.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Sahib Uddin (28), a resident of Pirerchak in the Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, during the operation, BSF personnel recovered several Indian items, including bottles of foreign liquor, from the apprehended youth.

Following thorough questioning by the BSF intelligence department, Sahib Uddin was subsequently handed over to Karimganj police.