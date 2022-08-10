Bangladeshi national held at Karimganj

Nilambazar, Aug 10: A Bangladeshi national was arrested from Laxmibazar area of Karimganj on Tuesday. The arrested Bangladeshi has been identified as Zakir Hussain of Garergaram under Sylhet district of Zakiganj in Bangladesh.

According to sources, a group of smugglers from the neighbouring country were nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Bangladesh border. The smugglers had crossed the Kushiyara River and entered into the Indian territory by crossing the fencing.

However, all the smugglers escaped from the police custody and only Zakir could be arrested.

The police seized two cartons of alcohol from Zakir's possession.

Meanwhile, DSP GD Sharma, Karimganj Police informed media that the arrested person has informed that some Indians are also involved in smuggling. They help the Bangladeshi smugglers in the import and export of alcohol. Meanwhile, Zakir is being interrogated by the Sadar police.