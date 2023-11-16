Bangladeshi national enters Karimganj; swims across Kushiyara river

Karimganj, Nov 16: In an unusual incident, a Bangladeshi national was held by the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Karimganj on Wednesday after he entered the Indian Territory by swimming across the Kushiyara River.

The arrested individual has been identified as Pranjit Nath, a resident of Jakiganj, Syhlet, Bangladesh.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, the troops of BSF found the youth walking near the border, following which they detained him and recovered Bangladeshi documents from his pocket.

Later, the BSF team handed over the youth to Karimganj police for further legal proceedings.