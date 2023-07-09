85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Bangladeshi national deported from Karimganj

By The Assam Tribune
Bangladeshi national deported from Karimganj
AT Photo

Karimganj, July 8: A Bangladeshi national who had been missing since four years back was reportedly deported to his homeland via Sutarkandi Inaternational Border check point in Karimganj district.

The Bangladeshi national was identified as Sampad Ranjan Roy, who was working as a professor in Srimangal Girls College of Bangladesh.

Roy, who was missing from his home, was traced in Tripura with the help of social media. He was also suffering from mental disorder.

Reportedly, he was deported in presence of authorities from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

