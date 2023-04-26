Bangladeshi miscreants open fire at villagers in Karimganj

Nilambazar, Apr 26: Bangladeshi miscreants allegedly entered in India and fired at the villagers of Amala under Patherkandi Police station in Assam's Karimganj district on Tuesday night.

According to report, a group of 13 Bangladeshi miscreants entered Amala along Indo-Bangladesh border by crossing the fencing and later fled back to Bangladesh while villagers tried to restrain them on the border road. Patherkandi Police recovered a gun, fencing cutter and Bangladeshi cigarettes from the place of occurrence.

“After receiving the information about miscreants entering the border, we reached the ambush area and challenged them to stop. However, they didn’t listen to our shouting. They had opened fire at the villagers,” said Abdul Karim a resident of Amala.

It is alleged that those miscreants had several times attempted to steal cattle from the residences near border areas.