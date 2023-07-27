Bangladeshi miscreants attack 2 youths in Karimganj

Karimganj, July 27: Tense situation prevailed in Indo Bangladesh border due to attack of two youths in Karimganj district by alleged Bangladeshi miscreants on Wednesday.

The accused reportedly attacked with sharp weapon along international border and the mobile phones of the two youths were also snatched by them.

The incident took place in the Puthni tea garden area under Patharkandi circle in Karimganj district.

According to the sources, two youths Santosh Sawtal and Bidhan Sawtal, resident of Champabari area in Patharkandi saw a group of alleged Bangladeshi cattle thieves carrying four cows.

While shouting for help, the gang of thieves left the cow and attacked the two youths with a sharp weapon and snatched their mobile phone and fled.

The two youths were grievously injured and later were sent to the hospital. One youth is severely injured