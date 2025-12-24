Bangladesh woman held in Dhubri with forged Aadhaar; trafficking link probed

Dhubri, Dec 24: Amid an intensified crackdown on alleged illegal immigration in Assam, a peculiar case has emerged from Gauripur town in Dhubri district, prompting concerns over forged identity documents and possible human trafficking links.

Gauripur Police, on Wednesday, detained a woman, reportedly a Bangladesh national, for allegedly possessing forged Indian identity documents.

Investigators are probing possible connections to illegal immigration and organised trafficking networks.

According to preliminary information, the woman, identified as Rubia Akhtar from Bangladesh, is suspected to have entered India illegally and, with the assistance of a middleman, obtained an Indian Aadhaar card under a false identity.

Police sources said the forged document was allegedly used to facilitate the “placement or sale” of women for work in Delhi.

Investigators said the woman had reportedly fled from Delhi and reached Gauripur via Cooch Behar in West Bengal, following which she was detained by local police.

It is further said that the woman is believed to have assumed a Hindu identity under the name “Jhumur Roy” after entering India in a planned manner.

Authorities are examining whether the alleged change of identity was orchestrated as part of a larger organised network involved in illegal migration and document forgery.

Police said several unanswered questions have surfaced during the investigation, including whether the woman’s statements are fully truthful or if deeper layers of conspiracy are involved.

Investigators are also looking into a possible link, if any, between the case and a private healthcare facility identified as Gauripur Popular Hospital.

Officials said the nature and extent of the institution’s involvement, if established, is currently under scrutiny.

Another aspect under investigation is why the Cooch Behar Police reportedly allowed the woman to travel onward to Gauripur instead of initiating proceedings at their end.

Authorities are further probing allegations that multiple women, reportedly around nine, were brought into India under the pretext of employment and later sold or trafficked.

Sources also indicated allegations that Muslim women were provided forged Hindu identities to facilitate illegal stay and movement within the country.

The case has once again brought into focus concerns over the continued influx of illegal Bangladesh migrants into Assam and the presence of organised networks exploiting vulnerable individuals.

Gauripur Police confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is underway, including verification of identity documents, travel routes and possible interstate and cross-border links.