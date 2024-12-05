Bangladesh on path to become Islamic country: Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (Retd)

Guwahati, Dec 5: Today's generation of Bangladesh does not have gratitude towards India for liberating them from Pakistan, and they are out to drive away the minorities, including Hindus, so that Bangladesh becomes an Islamic country, observed noted security analyst Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (Retd). He also said that Bangladesh would pay the price of going on the wrong side of India.

Talking to The Assam Tribune on the present situation in Bangladesh, Lt Gen Shekatkar recalled his days as a major of the Indian Army during the Bangladesh liberation war and said that most members of the Mukti Bahini, which fought the war along with the Indian Army, are either too old or died. Today's young generation of Bangladesh has been brainwashed by the fundamentalists, Pakistan, and China, and they have no gratitude towards India for creating Bangladesh.

Lt Gen Shekatkar pointed out that for the past few years, the fundamentalist forces have been trying to launch anti-India propaganda at the behest of the fundamentalist forces. However, the Sheikh Hasina government could keep the situation under control. But the situation went out of control after Hasina's ouster following a protest led by the students.

Commenting on the attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh, he said that it is a ploy to drive out the Hindus from Bangladesh. The same thing happened during the partition of the country when Hindus and Sikhs were forcefully driven out of Pakistan, and Bangladesh is trying to do it now so that it becomes an Islamic country. Anyway, the Hindu population in Bangladesh is dwindling, and it is not only around 7.95 percent. "Look at the mentality of a Nobel Laureate. He is not taking any action against those attacking the Hindus in Bangladesh," he said, referring to the head of the caretaker government in Bangladesh, Md Yunus.

However, at the same time, Lt Gen Shekatkar expressed the view that Bangladesh would pay a heavy price for going against India. He pointed out that Bangladesh is surrounded by India on three sides. Bangladesh depends heavily on India for food grains, medicines, and even water. Pakistan will never come to the aid of Bangladesh in this regard as the economy of Pakistan is in shatters.

If Bangladesh tries to come closer to China, that would also not help, and they should remember what happened to Sri Lanka and the Maldives after they came close to China. "If you forget the past, you will ruin your future. If you go against the country that liberated you, you will face the consequences," he told the youths of Bangladesh.





By-

R Dutta Choudhury