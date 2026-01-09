Bangladesh-linked jihadi network radicalised Assam youth via Social Media: Police

Guwahati, Jan 9: Recent arrests of 11 jihadi elements in Assam exposed the bigger game plan of terrorist outfit Imam Mahamuder Kafila (IMK), which is an offshoot of JMB based in Bangladesh.

The outfit aimed to foment jihad and terrorist activities in Assam and Tripura. Jihadis from Assam also visited Bangladesh for training.

Investigation of the case relating to the arrest of the 11 members of IMK in Assam revealed some interesting facts.

Giving details of the case, police sources told The Assam Tribune that in the last part of 2024, one Nasim Uddin alias Tamim of Nichuka, Barpeta Road, came across a YouTube channel preaching about Muzaddid.

As per Islamic belief, Muzaddid (a religious saint) comes after every 100 years to safeguard the Muslims. In the channel, it was stated that the saint had already arrived on earth to carry out his work of preaching Islam.

When asked where the YouTube channel owner is from and where he is, Tamim replied that he was from Bangladesh and his name is Khalid.

In the channel, it was reported that the Muzaddid has arrived in the name of Imam Mahmud.

In the YouTube channel, one user ID was reflected, and as directed, Tamim clicked on the ID.

As soon as Tamim clicked on the ID, one Telegram account in the name of Khalid appeared. In the Telegram account, various religious books and messages of Allah were available in PDF format.

The investigations revealed that Khalid, on instructions from Umar, Sujan Bin Sultan and Shamim Barah of Bangladesh and Mir Rahman of West Bengal, and Jagir Miah of Agartala preached Hadish wherein it was stated that the arrival of Muzaddid is reflected in the Hadish.

Then Khalid created a group named Purva Akash in Telegram, and Khalid was the group admin.

Later, Khalid exited from the group and made Nasim Uddin alias Tamim the group admin. Thereafter, he added Md. Siddik Ali, Rasidul Alom, Md. Dildar Rajjak, Md. Zakir Hussain, Junab Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Yakub Ali, Motibul Islam, Faruk Abdullah 1, Afrahin Hussain, Sultan Mahmud, Mohidul Islam 14, Chanbar Ali 15, Sahrukh Hussain 16, Mahibul Khan, Rakibul Islam, Manirul Islam, Abdur Rafique, and many others in the Purva Akash group, wherein Nasim Uddin, on being directed by Umar, Sujon Bin Sultan, Khalid and others of Bangladesh, Mir Rahman of West Bengal and Jagir Miah of Tripura passed the message of Ghazwatul Hind.

Khalid gave references to books where it was reflected that with the arrival of Imam Mahmud as Muzaddid, the time had come to wage war against Hindustan.

During further investigation, it came to notice that the books named by Khalid were fake and IMK, a radical terrorist group was propagating the idea of Ghazwatul Hind, that is establishing Muslim rule over India by killing all Hindus.