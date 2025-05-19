Bangladesh infiltration down drastically because of stringent action: BSF

Guwahati, May 19: Border Security Force personnel are being kept on high alert along the borders with both Bangladesh and Pakistan, additional deployments have been made, and leaves have been cancelled in view of the ongoing tension with Pakistan.

BSF sources told The Assam Tribune that infiltration from Bangladesh has come down drastically because of the strong action taken by the border guarding force.

The BSF deployment along the 4,000-km India-Bangladesh border has been increased and the border outposts, which were earlier inside Indian territory, have been advanced and they are now located close to the border for maintaining strict vigil.

The sources said that though there were ups and downs in the ties between India and Bangladesh, the relation between the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remained cordial all throughout and there was no incident of clashes between the border guarding forces of the two countries. Patrolling by the BSF has also been intensified.

The riverine international border still remains a cause for concern and the BSF has been using various methods to keep a watch on the same.

The sources said that in addition to patrolling by boats, cameras and electronic surveillance system are being used to keep vigil along the riverine border.

In case of West Bengal, there was a problem of criminal gangs from both sides having close nexus. But in recent times, several such criminal gangs have been busted, which led to improvement in the situation. However, the sources admitted that due to the tough terrain, it is possible that one or two persons may be able to sneak in.

In case of Pakistan, the situation is still tense. The BSF guards around 3,323 km of demarcated international border with Pakistan covering the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, while the Indian Army guards the LoC.

The sources said that though both parties have entered into a ceasefire agreement, BSF personnel are still on full alert as the situation may turn worse any time. “BSF personnel are on high alert along the border with Pakistan and are ready to deal with any eventuality,” the sources added.