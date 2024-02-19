Bangladesh High Commission to open visa centre in Silchar soon

Silchar, Feb 19: In a major development to facilitate people seeking visas for Bangladesh, the Bangladesh High Commission is planning to open a visa centre in Silchar soon.



Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Ruhul Amin, who was here to attend a programme on Bhasha Sanskritik Milan Utsav, informed the delegation of the Citizens’ Rights Protection Coordination Committee (CRPCC), Assam.

Later, talking to The Assam Tribune, Ruhul Amin said that the visa centre will be helpful for people from Barak Valley and adjoining areas to apply for their visas for Bangladesh visits. “We are hopeful to start the centre very soon, most likely by March this year. The affairs would be outsourced to a company that will work under our supervision to help the visa applicants from this region,” the Assistant High Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the CRPCC Assam delegation, including secretary general Sadhan Purkayastha and others have heartily welcomed the move, which was a long pending demand of the people of the valley.