Bangladesh-based jihadi groups target Assam, security forces foil IMK plot

Guwahati, Jan 29: Bangladesh-based jihadi groups have launched “Ghazwatul Hind”, that is, to rule over India and the elements of the jihadi groups are trying to sneak into India to carry out their mission.

However, at the same time, the Government of India is of the view that the situation in Bangladesh would improve after an elected government assumes office.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that the game plan of the jihadi elements came to light after the arrests of 11 jihadi elements belonging to the IMK, an offshoot of JMB in the State.

The IMK was trying to establish roots in the State, and the outfit was even trying to start arms training of recruits, but the police and security forces managed to nab the key men of the outfit to prevent the bid of the terrorists.

Sources pointed out that Bangladesh-based jihadi elements have been trying to establish roots in the State for a long time.

In the 1990s, HUM attempted to establish roots in Assam, but the move was foiled by police and security agencies. Then again, JMB tried that, but it was foiled. Again in 2019, a major success by police and security agencies foiled a game plan of the Ansar Bangla Team (ABT). Lastly, IMK tried the same method, and it was foiled.

Sources, however, admitted that police and security forces cannot afford to lower their guard as such jihadi elements, by taking advantage of the changing demographic pattern in Assam, would continue to make efforts to establish roots in the State.

Meanwhile, on the situation in Bangladesh, sources said that the situation is very serious as of now, as the caretaker Government gave a free run to the jihadi elements. However, the situation is likely to improve once a democratically elected government is installed in the neighbouring country.

Sources said that Bangladesh is surrounded by India on three sides, and the country cannot survive without the help of India.

“A new government in Bangladesh may not be as friendly as the Awami League government. But the new government cannot afford to be as inimical as the present caretaker government,” sources pointed out. It may be mentioned here that Bangladesh will go to the polls on February 12.