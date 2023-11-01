Ban on Lachit Sena demanded by civil society group in Assam

Hailakandi, Nov 1: A civil society in Assam urged the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to ban Veer Lachit Sena for passing objectionable comments against a community.

A member of the civil society, Haren Dey, mentioned in a letter to CM Sarma that the members of Lachit Sena have started making utterances against the whole Bengali community, where they said, "Bengalis are invaders and have no culture.” These remarks have injured the sentiments of the Bengali community as a whole, he added.



Dey alleged that some of the portals on social media have prominently highlighted these comments without bothering about the eventuality of these clippings.



He urged CM Sarma to take action against the spreading of such comments and ban Lachit Sena.



Furthermore, he also demanded to ban these social media-based portals for spreading hatred among the particular communities, which may lead to serious determination of law and order.

