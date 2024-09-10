Baksa’s massive trading scam defrauds over 8K; manhunt underway for key suspects

Bajali, Sept 10: At a time when security agencies are tightening the noose on the perpetrators of the unregulated trading scam that has rocked the state, many scammers still remain at large.

One such accused, who has allegedly duped over 8,000 villagers in Baksa of more than Rs 100 crore, is Mainao Brahma.

The case came to light when several victims lodged complaints with the Mushalpur police, alleging that Brahma, a resident of Chanbarikhuti village, lured villagers by promising to pay back a modest monthly return through trading schemes.

Currently in hiding, the police have launched a manhunt for Brahma and her husband, Samin Swargiary, who the villagers claim is her accomplice. Suspicion grew when Swargiary, who had no discernible job, began purchasing assets in their names.

“She presented her scheme as a business, saying she would trade with our money and return it with a modest profit. We invested whatever we had, believing we’d receive monthly payments. But now we know it was a scam,” said one villager, who wished to remain anonymous.

The victims stated that Mainao started trading around seven to eight years ago with the funds they deposited.

“Over time, she accumulated significant wealth, including two luxury cars, land plots, houses under construction, tractors, and more,” another victim told The Assam Tribune.

When the victims requested their money back, Brahma reportedly claimed that her business was struggling and she couldn’t repay them.

“Since then, she has vanished, and we have no idea where to find her. That's why we’ve come together to file a complaint,” another victim added.