Assam

Baksa police seizes pistol during checking, 2 miscreants arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Baksa police seizes pistol during checking, 2 miscreants arrested
Bajali, March 4: Amidst a regular search operation, Baksa police on Friday arrested two miscreants during checking on the road at Gobardhana Tiniali .

OC of Gobardhana police station along with the staff intercepted one four wheeler.

During the search operation they recovered one factory made Pistol & 4 nos. of live ammunition from the possession of two accused.

Further investigation over the matter is still on.





