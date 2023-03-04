Baksa police seizes pistol during checking, 2 miscreants arrested

Bajali, March 4: Amidst a regular search operation, Baksa police on Friday arrested two miscreants during checking on the road at Gobardhana Tiniali .

OC of Gobardhana police station along with the staff intercepted one four wheeler.

During the search operation they recovered one factory made Pistol & 4 nos. of live ammunition from the possession of two accused.

Further investigation over the matter is still on.













"Catch of the Day"

