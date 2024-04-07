Baksa: Police raid targets oil theft on national highway; two apprehended

Bajali, April 7: In a recent crackdown against the theft of oil from tankers travelling on national highways, the Salbari sub-divisional police from Baksa conducted a raid, following which they seized materials used for the theft.

The police apprehended two individuals in regard to the case.

A police team led by Salbari sub-divisional police officer Nilotpal Saikia, along with assistance from a police team from Shimlaguri police station, the operation targeted a dhaba named Motihari situated near the National Highway in Kaljhar under Govardhan Police station.

The raid, which took place last night, resulted in the confiscation of oil gallons and other materials suspected to be used for stealing oil from tankers.

Despite the swift action by the police, the owner of the dhaba managed to evade arrest. Meanwhile, two of the employees of the dhaba have been detained for interrogation.