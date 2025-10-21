Baksa jail clash aftermath: CM Sarma meets injured, offers Rs 2L financial aid

Baksa, Oct 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, visited Baksa district for the first time since last week’s violent clash, which occurred when the accused in the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s death case were placed under 14-day judicial custody at the district jail.

During his visit to Lakshmipur A Block village, the Chief Minister met the families of two individuals injured in the violence and handed over financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.

Sarma also assured that the state government would bear the expenses of their continued medical treatment.

“We should give proper treatment to the injured and guide the misled youth toward a better path. We are all fans, but violence is not the way to seek justice,” Sarma said.

Addressing the circumstances of the clash, he noted that the situation would be thoroughly investigated.

“Those responsible will be identified through an inquiry. The police could not have anticipated the incident, as they acted only after receiving the court’s order at 9:30 am to take the accused to jail,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister clarified that the violence was unwarranted, as the accused were sent to jail following the court’s decision, and not released.

“The honourable court didn’t grant the accused bail and sent them to jail. We should have lauded the verdict, instead there were protests,” he said.

He added that the five accused held at Baksa jail, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sarma, are not receiving any VIP treatment and dismissed rumours of resort-like cells

“The accused are sleeping on the ground without beds, wearing the same pair of clothes. Rumours about an AC jail or resort-like lockup are false,” he added.

Sarma also criticised a section of the media, alleging that their coverage contributed to the escalation.

“Initially, not even 10 people were assembled. Some media came and brought in people for bytes and then the chaos started,” he said, addressing the press.

Later, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at Hari Mandir and interacted with members of the local community. Announcing developmental aid, Sarma declared Rs 10 lakh each for the development of Hari Mandir and Shiv Mandir in the area.