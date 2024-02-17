Baksa farmers seek proper market to sell Kaji nemu at fair prices

Bajali, Feb 17: Following the announcement by Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora declaring Kaji Nemu as the state fruit, the farmers of Baksa expressed their gratitude to the minister.

The elated farmers requested the agriculture minister to set up a proper market in the area and fair price for the production of kaji nemu.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, one of the farmers said, “We are elated with the announcement of declaring Kaji nemu as the state fruit. However, we would like to request the minister to set up a proper market to sell our produce at fair prices. The soil in this region is very suitable for the cultivation of Kaji nemu and we have more than 1,000 bighas of land to produce the citrus fruit, however, we are unable to sell our produce at fair prices on time due to which it starts to rot.”

It is learned that in Gati, Kharija Bijni, Labdangguri, Ananda Bazar, Bahbari areas at Salbari, kaji nemu is produced in large quantities, however, the farmers are deprived of fair prices due to lack of a proper market to sell their produce.



