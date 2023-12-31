Baksa ‘Chowmein’ Poisoning: Third girl dies while undergoing treatment

Bajali, Dec 30: In a distressing turn of events, after the demise of two young girls who allegedly consumed chowmein laced with poison, the third girl tragically succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati.

The unfortunate sequence of events began on December 8, when three girls allegedly inscribed inappropriate content on a tuition centre's blackboard. After their fellow students revealed their involvement, the trio initially denied any wrongdoing but later confessed.

According to sources, the girls visited a nearby fast food stall and deliberately laced their ‘chowmein’ with pesticides brought from a seed store in the locality and consumed it. Following the consumption, the students fell seriously ill and were admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.

While one of the victims succumbed to the poisoning during the course of treatment on December 13, another one died on December 25. The third girl died on December 30.

Baksa Police have launched a probe into the matter, registering a case in connection with the incident. Miyajan Ali, identified as the owner of the seed store, has been arrested and remanded to jail custody.

Meanwhile, the school authorities refute allegations of mental torture against the students.