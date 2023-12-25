Baksa ‘Chowmein’ Poisoning: Another girl dies while undergoing treatment

Salbari, Dec 25: One of the minor girls, undergoing treatment after consuming ‘chowmein’ laced with poison with two other girls, died at a private hospital in Guwahati on Monday.

On December 8, three minor students reportedly consumed ‘chowmein’ laced with poison in Assam’s Baksa, leaving one of them dead.

The three girls allegedly inscribed inappropriate content on the blackboard of the tuition centre on the evening of December 8 and went to their homes. The following day, their fellow students disclosed their names for the inscription of the inappropriate content to the teacher, who later summoned them.

Initially, the trio refuted the claims of them inscribing the writings on the blackboard, however, later, they accepted it.

After accepting their mistake, the three students visited a nearby fast food stall and allegedly laced their ‘chowmein’ with poison and consumed it. Following the consumption, the students fell seriously ill and were admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.

Unfortunately, one of them succumbed to the poisoning while undergoing treatment on December 14, while another succumbed this morning.

The school authorities had expressed shock over the matter and asserted that no mental pressure was given to the students.