Bajali youth promotes organic farming with free vegetable distribution initiative

Bajali, Feb 17: With the aim of promoting organic farming, a youth from the Bajali district of Assam distributed vegetables free of charge to the people.

The youth has been identified as Ashok Roy, who hails from Raipur village in Bajali district.



It may be mentioned that Ashok also celebrated his birthday by feeding fresh organic items from his farm to 400 people .



While speaking to The Assam Tribune, Ashok stated, "Due to the lack of organic food in the market, many people are suffering from various diseases. I decided to make others aware of this." “I want to make people aware of the healthy benefits of organic foods, he added.”

