Bajali youth creates employment opportunity for others

Bajali, Apr 24: A youth in Bajali sub-division is earning praises and compliments from people after his idea of creating employment opportunities successfully picked up pace and is now turned into a well-settled business.

Shourav Jyoti Das, who hails from Bajali sub-division started his Broiler poultry farm three years ago and is now proud entrepreneur with 110 youths working on his farms.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Sourabh said, “Instead of getting depressed for not being able to land a government job, many youths now work with me.”

“Initially, I started my farm on 1 bigha of land now we covered 6 bighas of land in different places in Bajali. And it's because of all their support and hard work,” he claimed.

Das continued, "I'm very happy with my business. Instead of staying home or working outside of our state in some private companies. If every youth comes to this field of farming then our state will be like Punjab and Utter Pradesh."