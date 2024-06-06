Bajali villagers celebrate 212th birthday of a banyan tree on Environment Day

Bajali, June 6: Every year, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the residents of Jalikhata village in Bajali celebrate the birthday of a banyan tree.

The banyan tree turned 212 years old on June 5, 2024, and the residents celebrated its birthday to raise awareness about global warming and the importance of a healthy and green environment. The eminent social worker of Bajali, Giridhar Choudhary, cut a cake to celebrate the day.

The tree is located in Jalikhata village in Bajali district. The banyan tree symbolises the love of the local people for conservation. The tree that spreads across four bighas of land is widely visited by people from near and far.

The tree is looked after by a group of men from different fields. These men are quite possessive about the tree and say it is very special to them.

It is learned that scholars from Korea and Japan have visited the village to see the tree.

Though it is common for villagers to consider trees, especially banyan trees, sacred, for the residents of Jalikhata, the tree has become much more: a welcome shade on a hot day, a landmark to guide lost travellers, a backdrop for selfies, and a hub of knowledge for schoolchildren and scholars.

Moreover, the tree is also home to a variety of birds: orioles, mynahs, bulbuls, barbettes, koels, and cuckoos.