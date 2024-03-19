Bajali: Two girls drown while taking bath in Pahumara River

Bajali, March 19: Two young girls lost their lives in a drowning incident in the Pahumara River at Bajali district of lower Assam

The victims were identified as 13-year-old Afsana Khatun and 10-year-old Elija Khatun, both residents of Kurobaha Pather in Bajali district.

According to local authorities, the unfortunate event occurred while the girls, accompanied by a third companion, ventured to the riverbank for a bath. However, tragedy struck when they accidentally ventured into the deep waters and were unable to swim back to safety.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Bhawanipur police promptly mobilised along with a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Despite their best efforts, only one of the girls could be rescued, while the bodies of Afsana and Elija were retrieved from the river.