Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain transferred, following corruption case

Bajali, Sept 2: Following the detention of five police officers of Bajali Police Station on alleged bribery charges, the Bajali Superintendent of police, IPS Siddhartha Buragohain was transferred and also his services were attached to the Assam Police headquarters, Guwahati.

According to reports, IPS Ajagwaran Basumatary has been transferred and appointed as the new SP of Bajali.



It may be mentioned that IPS Ajagwaran Basumatary was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, Assam.