Protest held against killing of wild animals in Manas National Park

Bajali, July 11: A group of animal conservationists and several other organisations staged protest in Assam's Baksa against the rampant killing of wild animals at the Manas National Park.

As per sources, several animal rights activist claim that the Manas National Park which is a biodiversity hotspot and is home to several wild animals like the one-horned rhino, tiger, elephants, pygmy hog and many other endangered species are being killed within the national park by poachers.

Enraged over the killing of the wild animals, organisations like the Greater Manas Conservation and the tourism development society along with 10 other organisations continue to protest against the killing of animals at Manas National Park. They also shaved their heads during the protest held on July 9. The protestors also shouted slogans against the government.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, Bubul Nath president of Greater Manas Conservation said, "Few days ago a rhino was killed by the poachers and the horn was missing from the spot. Moreover, for the last few months, tiger, elephant, deer, and pygmy hog have been killed by poachers. Elephant teeth were missing and a tiger skin was also recovered from the Sorbhog area near the Manas National Park."

Nath further claimed that killing of wild animals have become common in the area and they have evidence regarding the same. He also alleged that meat of animals like deer, wild buffalo and pigmy hogs are openly sold. “Although we have informed the forest officials about the rampant killings, no concrete step was taken by the forest authorities,” Nath added.

Karthik Sarkar president of MEWS an NGO said, "In 1992, Manas National Park was declared a world heritage site in danger by UNESCO due to the heavy poaching. But, after nearly two decades it was removed from the danger list in 2011."

"So, we don't want to lose it again. Government should look into this matter and improve security in and around the Manas National Park. We suspect that some officials are also involved in these killings. We already informed them with full evidence in the form of video clips, but they failed to stop the killings."

Sarkar further appealed to the State Government to take cognisance of the matter and adopt strict measures against the poachers otherwise they will continue with their protest if the forest department fail to protect the animals in the National Park.