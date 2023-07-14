Bajali: Principal suspended for participating in protest against draft delimitation

Patacharkuchi, July 14: Principal of Bhawanipur Anchalik College of Bajali District, Dr. Mukunda Sarma was reportedly suspended from service following alleged participation in protest against draft constituency redetermination of Bhawanipur constituency.

According to sources, a protest was held on Thursday against the draft proposal and Sarma allegedly participated in the protest following which he was suspended by the Director of Higher Education, Assam.

In the draft proposal the new constituency was framed with the addition of new areas and removing some existing areas. There was a proposal to change the name of the constituency and the State Government proposed to rename the Bhawanipur assembly constituency to Barnagar.

Sarma who hails from Tihu of Nalbari District had number of course and reference books to his credit was known as a good administrator and working in the college as a principal for more than five years.















