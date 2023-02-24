Bajali: Police seize drugs worth Rs 80 lakhs, 3 smugglers arrested

Bajali, Feb 24: In connection with smuggling of drugs, Bajali police on Thursday arrested 3 persons, identified as Habijul Islam, a resident of Dhumarpathar, Azijul Haque, resident of Pakrimuri and Suleiman Ali, resident of Chilapatni.

Reportedly, an operation led by official in-charge of Patacharkuchi police station Anup Joyti Patiri and in-charge of Pathsala out post Dharmendra Das conducted a raid where the smugglers were caught at Kahara Chawk.

According to reports, 680 grams of suspected brown sugar worth Rs. 80 lakhs in the black market along with three mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Furthermore, police also seized one Tata Maximo vehicle bearing registration number AS 15 AC 3362.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated and the suspects have been taken in for further questioning.