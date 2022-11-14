Bajali: People of Helona village celebrates 104th year of Raas Mahatsov

Bajali, Nov 14: Raas Mahatsov in entire Bajali district including Helona, Pathsala, Patacharkuchi, Baghmara strikes the right chord as it enters its eight day.

The ongoing popular religious and megha event of Assam, Raas mahatsov is being celebrated in full swing as the mega religions-cultural event enters its fourth day. The 15 days long colourful festival commenced from 11 November.

The historic festival of Raas Mahatsov in Helona village has completed 104 years. Centenarian idols of Sri Krishna were displayed. Thousands of people gathered in the Helona Raas Mahatsov to witness a hundred year old repaired idols of Lord Sri Krishna and many idols of different divine characters of Indian mythology besides large number of stalls of commercial establishments were set up..





While in Pathsala town, devotees from various parts of the state visited the 44th Raas Mahatsov. One of the main attraction was the exhibition of more than 150 hundred clay arts symbolizing lord Sri Krishna.



In Patacharkuchi, this year more then 200 clay idols depicting the stories of epics- Veda, Mahabharat and Ramayana were installed in decorated stalls. Here the issue of human-elephant conflict was portrayed in the festival.





On the other hand, the people of Baghmara has been celebrating the Raas Mahotsava for a long time. People from all walks of life participated in the festival with tremendous enthusiasm. The festival also tighten the bond of unity among the people with out cast and creed.







