Bajali observes 137-yr-old boat race tradition on Vijaya Dashami

Bajali, Oct. 13: Like yesteryears, thousands of people witnessed the traditional boat race on the Pahumara river at Medhikuchi in Bajali district.

On the day of Vijaya Dashami on Sunday, the banks of the Pahumara river this year also wore a festive look with the blooming of kohuwa, the harbinger of autumn, fluttering in the breeze on both the banks of the river and around 20,000 jubilant faces thronged the banks of the Pahumara river to witness the most engaging event of boat race.

The people gathered on the banks of the Pahumara river and over the concrete bridge to witness the traditional boat race at Medhikuchi. The event was organised by No. 2 Medhikuchi Milan Sangha.

At a time when many traditional events are on the verge of extinction, people of No. 2 Medhikuchi village undertook this praiseworthy effort.

In fact, they have been organising the boat race for more than 100 years now, as claimed by a local elderly citizen. One associate of the competition, Dipul Patgiri, informed that such boat races have been a tradition of the locality for more than 100 years now. The villagers have, however, been organising it in a systematic manner for the last five decades. He also told The Assam Tribune that the villagers since many years have been organising the event without the consideration of any caste or creed and this has strengthened unity and integrity in the society.

The race started from 'Member Ghat'. The boats, some of them 50-foot-long and in resplendent colours, were powered by at least 50 rowers on the waters of the Pahumara river. With the kohuwa on both the sides of the river playing the perfect backdrop, the cheering crowd put an extra dimension to the competition. The rowers in colourful attire also provided a lyrical touch to the competition as they sang rhythmic songs while navigating their boats with ores.

The teams were Bajali Express, Na Kuchi, Mon Khushi, Moishal Bandhu, Bherergaon, Driver Bandhu, Nalirpam, Sonar Moina Pakhi, Taparbori, Shahnaz, Rangia Nadir Pam, Chandrajan 3, Baksora, Mayer Dowa, Milan Mala, Bhaktar Doba, and Pagal Baba, Kalgashia.

The competition was held in various rounds. Maishal Bandhu secured the first prize while Shahnaz received the second prize.