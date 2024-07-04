Bajali murder case: 5 suspects arrested from Guwahati

Bajali, July 4: In a significant breakthrough, Bajali Police have arrested five individuals from Guwahati in connection with the murder of a businessman.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manohar Ali, Eyakub Ali, Saidul Islam, Joynul Abedin, and MD Saher Ali. According to police sources, Manohar Ali is believed to be the mastermind behind the crime.

The suspects were apprehended at a hotel in the Paltan Bazaar area of Guwahati.

The Bajali Superintendent of Police (SP), Ajagwran Basumatary, stated, “The CCTV footage we obtained helped us arrest all the accused from Guwahati. They were staying in a hotel in the Panbazar area. The victim was killed with a sharp weapon and a gun. The motive behind the murder appears to be a land dispute.”

Notably, a 33-year-old man, identified as Ibrahim Ali, was killed in the Dhumarpur area on July 1.

The incident occurred while Ibrahim Ali was returning home with his mother, Shahera Khatun, from a nearby warehouse, located just 100 metres from their residence.

The assailants not only murdered Ibrahim but also severely injured his mother. The entire assault was captured on a CCTV camera installed in front of their house.

Ismile Hussain, the elder brother of the deceased, shared his account of the incident, saying, "A group of six people came to kill, but they mistakenly killed my brother. He was returning home with our mother. They shot and stabbed my brother. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera in front of our house."

He also mentioned that the family had received multiple death threats over a land dispute and had informed the police about the potential suspects.

The family further alleged that the killers were involved in drug smuggling and other criminal activities.

Following the incident, the police registered a case under Patacharkuchi Case No. 1380/3 103(1)/109/18(2)/190/329(4) BNS and Section 25(1) (A)/27/35 of the Arms Act.