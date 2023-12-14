Bajali: Man severs younger brother’s genitals over alleged love affair

Bajali, Dec 14: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly severed the private parts of his younger brother in Assam’s Bajali district over an alleged love affair.

According to sources, the incident took place in Bhawanipur area where the accused, Pranjal Roy, along with his wife, assaulted the younger brother, Dhanjit Roy, in a paddy field near their residence leaving him dead on the spot.

The motive behind the attack is suspected to be an alleged love affair involving Dhanjit Roy, however, details surrounding the relationship between the individuals involved remain unclear.

Meanwhile, local police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and arrested the main accused.

A police source said that they are investigating the incident. Later, the body of the victim was sent to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital at Barpeta for postmortem examination, police said.