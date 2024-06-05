86 years of service to the nation
Bajali man finds worm in 'Maaza' packet

By The Assam Tribune
Bajali, June 5: In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns about food safety, a worm was allegedly found in a “Maaza’ packet in Assam’s Bajali district.

The incident took place in the Kenduguri area when a customer purchased a Rs 10 Maaza packet from a local store. After consuming half of the drink, the customer noticed something unusual inside the packet. Upon pressing the packet, he was horrified to see a worm emerge from it.

The customer immediately reported the matter to the shopkeeper, who then alerted the Food and Civil Supplies Department. The incident comes as a shock to consumers and raises questions about the production and packaging standards of the product.

Local residents are now demanding strict action and a comprehensive review of food safety protocols to prevent such occurrences in the future.

