Bajali: Locals warn of worsening conditions if rains persist

Bajali, June 19: Due to incessant rains over the past few days, many schools and colleges in Pathsala town were submerged in flood water. Students who arrived at their institutions had to return home due to the flooding.

The water levels of the Pahumara and Kaldia rivers have been rising, causing several roads in Pathsala town to be submerged, creating serious problems for commuters.

The rising waters of the Kaldia River breached the embankment at Helona village, creating havoc in the surrounding areas.

A local resident said, “If the rain continues for two days, the condition will be worse, like in previous years.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam-Meghalaya during the next three days, with isolated heavy rainfall expected thereafter.



