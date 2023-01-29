Bajali: Groom dies of cardiac arrest day after his wedding

Bajali, Jan 29: In a tragic incident a groom from Barpeta Road passed away a day after his wedding due to cardiac arrest.

The incident took place on Friday night and the deceased, identified as Ram Mazumder, was a resident of Sairabari.

According to sources, the groom tied the knot on Thursday and he was about to throw his reception on Sunday.

But on Friday night he felt unconscious and was immediately shifted to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on the family members and villagers.