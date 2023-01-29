84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Bajali: Groom dies of cardiac arrest day after his wedding

By The Assam Tribune
Bajali: Groom dies of cardiac arrest day after his wedding
X

Representational Image 

Bajali, Jan 29: In a tragic incident a groom from Barpeta Road passed away a day after his wedding due to cardiac arrest.

The incident took place on Friday night and the deceased, identified as Ram Mazumder, was a resident of Sairabari.

According to sources, the groom tied the knot on Thursday and he was about to throw his reception on Sunday.

But on Friday night he felt unconscious and was immediately shifted to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on the family members and villagers.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Bajali: Groom dies of cardiac arrest day after his wedding

Bajali, Jan 29: In a tragic incident a groom from Barpeta Road passed away a day after his wedding due to cardiac arrest.

The incident took place on Friday night and the deceased, identified as Ram Mazumder, was a resident of Sairabari.

According to sources, the groom tied the knot on Thursday and he was about to throw his reception on Sunday.

But on Friday night he felt unconscious and was immediately shifted to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on the family members and villagers.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X