Assam

Bajali: Father kills infant child after failing to sell it for money

By The Assam Tribune
Bajali: Father kills infant child after failing to sell it for money
Representational Image 

Bajali, Aug 19: In a gruesome incident, a man from Bajali, Assam killed his infant child after his attempts to sell the child went in vain.

As per sources, the father of the baby was planning to allegedly sell the baby with the help of a doctor after its birth. However, family members intervened following which he was unable to sell the baby.

Meanwhile, the father of the baby killed the infant and buried the body. The family members came to know about it and informed the police following which the body of the baby was exhumed.

The accused father identified as Niranjan Malakar is absconding. Moreover, the family members alleged that the doctor, namely Diganta Choudhury was also involved in the case.

Bajali police is investigating the case and are on the lookout for the accused father.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


