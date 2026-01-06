Bajali farmer sets self-reliance example through mushroom cultivation

Patacharkuchi, Jan 6: By taking up mushroom cultivation, Binay Pathak, a highly self-reliant individual from the Khalihamari area of Bamunkuchi revenue village in Bajali district, has set a remarkable example of self-dependence.

With a constant urge to do something new and being blessed with a research-oriented mindset, Pathak has scripted a new success story through mushroom farming.

A man above 50 years of age, Pathak has already achieved self-sufficiency through fishery, poultry, and duck farming businesses. His dedication to understanding every subject in-depth has enabled him to succeed repeatedly in his life’s journey.

Recently, by starting mushroom cultivation at his residence in Khalihamari, he has not only brought new hope for himself but has also made a sincere effort to spread this low-investment, high-nutritional-value farming practice in the region. Through this initiative, Pathak has drawn the attention of many people in his neighbourhood and has become a source of inspiration.

He informed this correspondent that he is producing 12 to 15 kg of mushrooms daily after starting the venture a few months ago.

At present, he has planted mushroom spawn in around 900 cylinders and is optimistic about increasing production significantly in the near future. He received training in mushroom cultivation from one Pranjal Baruah of Rani and has mastered the technical aspects of this farming practice.

According to Pathak, mushroom cultivation can be started with as little as Rs 30,000. The essential requirements include stored paddy straw, a room, iron cylinders for steaming straw, firewood, an electric machine to chop straw, and a few manual water sprayers.

The process involves cutting paddy straw into small pieces, steaming them in bags for sterilisation, filling them into plastic packets in a fixed shape, adding mushroom spawn, and hanging them in a moist room.

These packets, known as cylinders, begin producing mushrooms within 20-25 days, and each packet yields crops four to five times. Cleanliness and hygiene are crucial for success in mushroom cultivation.

Mushrooms grow overnight and are harvested early in the morning. Currently, Pathak sells the produce at Rs 150 per kg in wholesale and Rs 200 per kg in retail. He said that fear and misconceptions about mushrooms have gradually disappeared, and with increasing health consciousness, people are actively including mushrooms in their diet. As a result, he has never faced any difficulty in selling his produce, as demand in the market remains high.

He sources mushroom spawn from West Bengal and cultivates the milky and oyster mushroom varieties, which have proven to be best-suited for Assam’s climate.

Due to rising demand, his mushrooms are now sold not only in different parts of Bajali district but also directly among local consumers.

At a time when the State is striving to tackle unemployment through skill development, self-employment, and the principles of the NEP 2020, Binay Pathak stands out as a role model. Through hard work and determination, he has achieved self-reliance and emerged as an example for others, proving that with vision and dedication, even small beginnings can lead to sustainable success.