'Bajali' declared as new district of Assam

By The Assam Tribune
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | File image

Guwahati, Oct 13: The Government of Assam after due consideration from Assam Governor on Thursday notified ‘Bajali’ as a new district of the state with its headquarters located at Madan Rauta Nagar, Pathsala.

Reportedly, the new district has been created by bifurcating the Barpeta district.

The government took the decision for administrative efficiency and in the interest of the public convenience.

According to Governor’s notification the geographical limits of Bajali district will match with the newly delimited Bajali legislative assembly constituency.

