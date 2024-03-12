Bajali DC imposes Sec 144 to maintain law and order

Bajali, March 12: Following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, the Bajali administration in Assam imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the district to maintain law and order situation in the district.

“There is apprehension of disturbance and also every possibility of causing obstruction, annoyance or injuries to any person in the district, to prevent any untoward incident, breach of public peace and tranquility, activities endangering public life and property etc., in the district, there are sufficient grounds for taking precautionary measures for prevention of such activities and maintenance of peace and tranquility in the district,” the order reads.

“After careful examination of all the facts, I, Shri Mridul Kumar Das, ACS, District Magistrate, Bajali, Assam in exercise of the power conferred upon me under Section 144 Cr.P.C 1973 do hereby promulgate prohibitory order banning and restraining the following, in order to maintain public peace, tranquility and prevent any loss to public life & property in Bajali District with immediate effect,” it added.

It may be mentioned that the central government notified the CAA rules, following which several opposition parties and student bodies took out protests.