Bajali cops arrest smuggler, seize drugs worth Rs 2 lakhs

Bajali, Feb 9: Police in Bajali on Thursday arrested one person in connection with smuggling drugs. The person has been identified as Hasen Ali of Barpeta district.

Based on specific information, Pathsala and Patacharkuchi Police conducted an operation during which the smuggler was caught at NH 31 Rajghat in Bajali.



According to reports, police recovered as many as 21 containers filled with narcotic substances worth Rs 2 lakhs.



Officials said that an investigation has been initiated in the matter and the suspect has been taken in for further questioning.

