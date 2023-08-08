Bajali: College lecturers’ attire sparks controversy in Nirmal Haloi College

Bajali, Aug 6: Tensions spilled over Nirmal Haloi College, Patarkuchi, Bajali on Tuesday as students locked classrooms to prevent lecturers wearing salwar kameez from conducting classes.

Three newly appointed women lecturers – Lohita Hajong, Sharmistha Bora, and Barnali Saikia – were urged by the students to wear traditional attire when coming to the college.

Meanwhile, Prashant Seal, Secretary of the “Chatra Ekta Sabha” alleged that the lecturers mistreated the students when they told them to wear traditional attire to college, said sources.

Addressing the issue, Principal Dr Bhupesh Sarma has stated that the college will conduct a general body meeting amongst the lecturers today and try to come to an amicable conclusion in regard to the issue.