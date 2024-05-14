Bajali: Advocate booked for forging ADC’s signature on affidavit

Bajali, May 14: In a startling development in Bajali, an advocate has been apprehended for allegedly forging the signature of an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) on an affidavit copy.

The accused, identified as Pritam Dev Chowdhury, is reported to be employed at the Bajali Judicial Court.

The incident unfolded when it was discovered that the lawyer had allegedly forged the signature of Bajali ADC Pranjal Konwar on an affidavit. The matter came to light following an FIR filed by Gaurav Shekhar Das, a magistrate with the Bajali district administration.

Subsequently, law enforcement authorities took swift action, leading to the arrest of the advocate. Presently, the accused has been presented before the Bajali judicial court by the police, where legal proceedings are expected to ensue.