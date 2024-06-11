Bajali administration launches eviction drive on encroached Gopal Ata Satra land

Bajali, June 11: The Bajali administration on Monday launched another eviction drive on the encroached land of revered Gopal Ata Satra in Bhawanipur after some people continued to occupy the land with impunity.

According to sources, despite repeated efforts by the government to clear encroachment on the land of Gopal Ata Satra, some people continued to occupy the land, prompting the administration to take further action.

On Monday, the Bajali district administration successfully reclaimed 33 bighas of encroached land during the eviction drive.

Notably, the Bajali district administration freed the land from encroachment about a year ago. However, some suspicious individuals had reoccupied the land and begun farming on it.

Accordingly, based on public complaints, the district administration, led by the Executive Magistrate and Additional Commissioner, along with deployed police personnel, used tractors and JCBs to clear the encroached land once again.