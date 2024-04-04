Bajali admin to inquire MCC violation by Pathsala Municipality Board Chairman

Bajali, April 4: The chairman of the Pathsala Municipality Board, Jolly Choudhury, has allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct by arranging meetings inside the Municipal Board office with BJP workers.

The alleged violation has been raised by independent candidate Dulu Ahmed, who is contesting from the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, through his Facebook account. Following his post, the Bajali Administration took up the issue.

In a Facebook post, the Bajali Administration said, “On receiving information through social media platform from Dulu Ahmed, the District Election Officer, Bajali has taken up the issue of MCC violation under Bajali election district and accordingly an enquiry has been initiated against the violators. Appropriate action will be followed subject to the consequence of the enquiry."

As per MCC rules, the ruling party or its members must not use its seat of power for campaign purposes.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections, mainly with respect to speeches, meetings, processions, polling day, polling booths, observers, parties in power, election manifestos, and general conduct.