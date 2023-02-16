Bajali: 18 year old student dies, falls from a 3 storied paying guest

Bajali, Feb 16: In a tragic incident, a 18 year old girl died after falling from a second floor of a PG girls hostel in Pathsala on Thursday. The incident occurred when the girl was standing near the side of a building to hang wet clothes when she slipped and fell and succumbed to injuries on the spot.

According to reports the girl fell due to lack of boundary wall in the building. The deceased has been identified as Rishita Das who hails from Baghmara in Bajali.

She was in her final year of higher secondary education and was a student of Krishna Kanta Handiqui jr college in Pathsala.

The hostel belongs to a man name Dhiren choudhary, where Rishita was staying. Her college authority said, "She was a meritorious student in the college, studied in H.S second year. We informed the police to investigate it properly."

A local said, "Pathsala town which is known as education hub of Assam, there are many hostel and PG rooms without any CC TV camera and side walls of buildings which is very dangerous for students.

Some owners of PG hostels only want money and do not provide and safety and security. "Police should take action against the PG owners for not taking safety measures in the building".

A pall of gloom descended over the village after the news of her death reached the family. The local police reached at the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

In another instance, last week a student on Saturday morning also died from the same college. Sources said that the student, whose identity was not revealed, was found hanging at her hostel room. The deceased was a student of grade 11 and the two incident happened in the same place.