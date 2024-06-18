Bajali: 100-year-old Raas Temple at risk after embankment breach

Bajali, June 18: The flood situation in Bajali has turned severe due to incessant rains over the past few days.

An embankment of the Kaldiya River was breached by the current wave of floodwaters, risking the 100-year-old Helona Raas Temple and surrounding areas.

The road connecting Pathsala to Bargandubi to Sarthebari is now submerged near the Helona Temple.

Moreover, floodwaters have inundated roads and residential areas, causing inconvenience to the local population.

As per reports, the relentless rise in water levels in both the Kaldiya and Pahumara rivers has exacerbated the situation.