Baishya, Purkayastha elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

Guwahati/ Silchar, June 13: AGP’s Birendra Prasad Baishya and BJP’s Kanad Purkayastha were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam on Thursday, as the Opposition chose not to field any candidates for the biennial elections.

With June 12 being the last date for withdrawal of nominations and no other contenders in the fray, the two NDA candidates were declared elected.

Purkayastha will replace Mission Ranjan Das in the Upper House, while Baishya has been re-elected for a second consecutive term. The current tenure of both Das and Baishya ends on June 14.

Baishya meets CM after election

Following his unopposed election, Birendra Baishya met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, accompanied by cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta. The Chief Minister congratulated him and encouraged active participation in Parliament to further Assam’s progress.

Minister Atul Bora, in a social media post, praised Baishya’s rich parliamentary experience and prior tenure as Union Minister, stating he will remain “a strong and articulate voice for Assam and the NDA in the Rajya Sabha.”









Birendra Prasad Baishya accompanied with Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, and Phani Bhusan Choudhury met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after his re-election to the Rajya Sabha (Photo: @ATULBORA2/ X)

Focus on Barak Valley: Purkayastha’s promise

Kanad Purkayastha, son of former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha, emphasized his commitment to improving connectivity and infrastructure in Barak Valley. He expressed optimism that the East-West Corridor project would be completed by January 2026.

Purkayastha also thanked the BJP leadership for nominating him, noting his three-decade-long association with the party. “The BJP recognises and respects dedicated work. I thank CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia for their support in my political journey,” he said.

He pledged to remain attentive to the aspirations of southern Assam and to be a vocal representative for the region in Parliament.